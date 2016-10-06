Electric Motor Sales Market Worth 127.63 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Electric Motor Sales Market by Type (AC and DC), Voltage (< 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, and > 6.6 kV), Output Power (< 1 hp and > 1 hp), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, and Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" Published by MarketsandMarkets, The Electric Motor Sales Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 94.23 Billion in 2016 to USD 127.63 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.26% from 2016 to 2021. Increased use of motors across major industries, growing agricultural sector, and transition toward energy-efficient motors are the major factors driving the Electric Motor Sales Market across the globe.

AC motors would dominate the global electric motor sales market

The Electric Motor Sales Market in this report has been classified based on type into the following segments, namely, AC & DC motors. The AC motors segment dominated the Electric Motor Sales Market in 2016. With the growing demand for AC motors in various industries such as paper & pulp, cement, wastewater treatment and chemicals, the AC motors market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Hence, the market size of the AC motors segment is the largest.

< 1 kV is the largest voltage type-based market segment

The report also segments the Electric Motor Sales Market by voltage range, which includes > 6.6 kV (high), 1 kV-6.6 kV (medium), and < 1 kV (low).< 1 kV voltage range-based Electric Motor Sales Market is expected to dominate the market by 2021. This growth is majorly driven by Asia-Pacific due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. Moreover, the countries in all the other regions are undergoing rapid developments in the power sector; in turn, aiding the growth in demand for < 1 kV electric motors.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant market for electric motor sales

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for electric motor sales. In Asia-Pacific, the growth of the Electric Motor Sales Market can be attributed to factors such as continuous growth in the agriculture sector along with massive investments in industrialization in the this region including countries such as India, China, Australia, and South Korea.

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of companies, namely, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Arc System, Inc. (U.S.), Baldor Electric Company (U.S.), Bosch Group (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Regal Beloit Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Toshiba International Corporation (U.S.), and WEG (Brazil). Dominant players are trying to penetrate developing economies and are adopting various methods to grab the market share.

