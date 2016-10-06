Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 516.9 Mn by 2024; Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024: TMR

ALBANY, New York, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Polyester TPU, Polyether TPU, and Polycaprolactone TPU) Films Market for Automotive, Building & Construction, Furniture, Aerospace, Footwear, Energy, and Other End-users - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global thermoplastic polyurethane films market was valued at US$ 286.8 Mn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$ 516.9 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2016 and 2024.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market has been segmented into polyester TPU, polyether TPU, and polycaprolactone TPU. Polyester TPU films are manufactured by using methylene diphenyl isocyanate and polyol esters as key raw materials. Polycaprolactone TPU films are manufactured by using caprolactone derivatives and aliphatic polyols. Polyether TPU films possess low specific gravity vis-Ã -vis polyester and polycaprolactone TPU films.

TPU films are primarily used in automotive, building & construction, energy, and aerospace industries. In terms of volume, automotive dominated the thermoplastic polyurethane films market, followed by building & construction, in 2015. Thermoplastic polyurethane films are employed to lower the overall weight of automotive body parts. Furthermore, these films are used in engineering and designing of noise and vibration absorbing automotive parts. Thermoplastic polyurethane films are employed in the building & construction industry owing to their excellent tear resistance property. Thermoplastic polyurethane films are also used in processing and designing of shoe sole inserts and upper parts of athletic sportswear.

Increase in investment in building & construction industry and rise in demand for automotive have been driving the demand for thermoplastic polyurethane films since the last few years. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. However, factors such as threat of substitutes and volatility in prices of raw materials are likely to hamper market growth. Rise in usage of thermoplastic polyurethane films in the aerospace segment is estimated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the thermoplastic polyurethane market for films in the next few years.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific accounted for a key share of the thermoplastic polyurethane films market in 2015. The region is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the high demand for thermoplastic polyurethane in automotive and building & construction industries. Europe and North America held considerable market share in 2015; however, demand for thermoplastic polyurethane films is likely to remain stable in these regions due to the average growth of automotive and building & construction industries. Latin America is estimated to be a lucrative market for thermoplastic polyurethane films in the next few years owing to the rise in investment in production of new building & construction projects and increase in demand for new automobiles.

The thermoplastic polyurethane films market has been divided into the following segments:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market - Product Analysis

Polyester TPU

Polyether TPU

Polycaprolactone TPU

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market - End-user Analysis

Automotive

Building & Construction

Furniture

Aerospace

Footwear

Energy

Others (including medical & health care, flexible packaging, and recreation)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



