SRI International Transforms Procurement, Partnering With Bristlecone

SAN JOSE, California, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Driving a New Paradigm in Procurement, SRI International Reimagines the way Business can be Done

"It has been challenging to move from a highly customized home-grown solution to a best-in-class cloud solution at SRI International. We are fortunate for the support from mature and highly competent project teams from Bristlecone and SAP Ariba during each phase of our procurement transformation journey," Mike Page, Senior Vice President of Shared Services and CIO from SRI International, spoke during an executive session about SRI's business applications and strategy roadmap, the selection of SAP Ariba, and the implementation and realization of its benefits. The event was organized by Bristlecone.

Headquartered out of Silicon Valley, SRI has been improving human lives for over 70 years, pioneering ground-breaking innovations such as SIRI and the computer mouse.

Procurement has evolved into a critical business function and a source of competitive advantage for IT organizations. The effectiveness of the procurement function has a strong bearing on how an enterprise responds to the rapidly changing demands of today's business. Bristlecone helps customers drive innovation and sustainable growth by collaborating with their external networks, communicating with the entire value chain and discovering limited sources of capabilities.

Irfan A. Khan, President and CEO of Bristlecone, mentioned, "In the era of digitalization, traditional business unit boundaries between engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, procurement and extended supply chain are becoming increasingly blurred. Procurement organizations can create new business models to move from being a cost center to a profit center, leveraging strategic insights about suppliers, markets and purchased goods and services. Bristlecone, with its expertise in industry, domain and solutions, is well positioned to be a collaborative partner for organizations who are making this transition."

The event brought together over 25 selected procurement executives from the Silicon Valley. Bristlecone also announced its annual flagship customer event 'Pulse 2017' to be held February 8-10, 2017 at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley.

About Bristlecone:

Bristlecone is a premier supply chain advisory and analytics SaaS+ firm focused on enabling Digitally Connected supply chains for hi-tech, CPG, retail and process industries. Bristlecone has enabled strategic, incremental value for over 250 customers across multiple industry verticals. With its singular focus on addressing procurement, supply chain and analytics challenges, Bristlecone helps clients diagnose, design, enable and enhance their operations by encapsulating years of experience into pre-configured solutions, accelerated deployments and enhancement packs for the leading supply chain technologies.

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, Bristlecone also has offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia and India. To learn more visit: http://www.bcone.com

About SRI International:

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing, and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

