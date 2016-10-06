VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX: GLG) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has issued a Letter of No Objection for GLG's enzymatically modified stevia ("EMS") product - specifically "EMS95". (Filing No. GRN 656).

The FDA's Letter of No Objection provides that the FDA has no questions regarding GLG's conclusion - supported by extensive studies, research, and in-depth consultation with GRAS Associates, LLC - that its EMS95 product is Generally Recognized As Safe ("GRAS") as a general purpose sweetener.

EMS95 is part of GLG's TasteBoost™ product line, which consists of a series of enzymatically modified stevia products. GLG's EMS - a natural low-calorie sweetener - is produced through the enzymatic addition of glucose moieties to the original steviol glycoside structure, resulting in a mix of glucosylated steviol glycosides and steviol glycosides. The presence of glucoyslated steviol glycosides benefits products using EMS by providing enhanced taste quality and sweetness.

This enhancement in taste and flavor provides a well-rounded, sugar-like low-calorie solution appropriate for a wide variety of food applications, such as dairy, snacks, baked goods, cereals, sports nutrition products, and many more. Furthermore, GLG's EMS products can be used synergistically with other caloric and non-caloric sweeteners for enhanced sweetness and taste. GLG's EMS products provide an array of choices for food manufacturers targeting consumers of all ages who are looking for healthier, tastier options.

To date, GLG has received ten GRAS Letters of No Objection covering its broad array of high-purity stevia products. No other stevia company can claim such a mark.

About GLG Life Tech Corporation

GLG Life Tech Corporation is a global leader in the supply of high-purity zero calorie natural sweeteners including stevia and monk fruit extracts used in food and beverages. GLG's vertically integrated operations, which incorporate our Fairness to Farmers program and emphasize sustainability throughout, cover each step in the stevia and monk fruit supply chains including non-GMO seed and seedling breeding, natural propagation, growth and harvest, proprietary extraction and refining, marketing and distribution of the finished products. Additionally, to further meet the varied needs of the food and beverage industry, GLG has launched its Naturals+ product line, enabling it to supply a host of complementary ingredients reliably sourced through its supplier network in China. For further information, please visit www.glglifetech.com.

