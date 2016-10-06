TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU), a financial technology company operating a global, 100%-reserved gold-based financial network, today announced the release of the new and improved Goldmoney™ App for iOS and Android devices - the only mobile app that allows users to easily and securely buy gold at the touch of a button, send and receive payments for free, and view real-time gold prices in 150 currencies.

"Up until now, we've concentrated our efforts on building and completing the core infrastructure of the Goldmoney platform - and our new app, complete with Goldmoney Business and Wealth integration and functionality is a major accomplishment," said Paul Mennega, Lead Engineer, Goldmoney Inc. "From this point forward, we will be more focused on mobile optimization and performance improvements in order to bring Goldmoney technology to more devices and form factors."

"Our new mobile app makes it even easier for users to access the platform and manage their Goldmoney accounts while on-the-go," said Darrell MacMullin, CEO, Goldmoney Personal & Business Network. "Goldmoney Personal users can expect an improved experience, while Business account holders now have access all Dashboard features within the app, and can send invoices, make and accept payments in gold, and check on the status of cash flow and payments anytime, anywhere."

Goldmoney App Features

Goldmoney Personal and Business

-- Free Goldmoney account sign up. -- Real-time gold price chart in 150 currencies. -- Secure 100%-reserved and allocated gold deposits in choice of vaults. -- Free instant gold transfers to anyone via email and mobile phone. -- Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid card request and activation. -- Multiple redemption options: Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid, bank transfer, Goldmoney Physical (10g Cubesr, 1kg bullion bars, sovereign coins, and more). -- Goldmoney Business account management and tools, including: Invoices, payouts, and payment status tracking.

Goldmoney Wealth

-- Goldmoneyr Holding access and management. -- Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid card request and activation. -- Secure 100%-reserved and allocated precious metals deposits (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) in choice of vaults. -- Precious metal buy, sell, and exchange. -- Client contact with personal Relationship Manager.

Availability

The new Goldmoney App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Supported devices currently include iPhone (iOS 8.0 or later) and Android smartphones (4.1 and up). Support for iPad and Android tablets will be available at a later date.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a mission-driven financial technology company that operates the world's largest 100%-reserved gold-based savings and payments network. Goldmoney® provides financial services as a trusted third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through the Goldmoney Network, comprised of Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business, anyone with internet access can buy, sell, transfer, earn, or redeem physical allocated gold. Goldmoney Wealth offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax-free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. Goldmoney Inc. has more than 1.26 million user signups from more than 150 countries and $1.8 billion in client assets under administration (as at October 5, 2016). Together, Goldmoney Personal and Business are regulated as a Dealer in Precious Metals by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada. Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

