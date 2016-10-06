ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Playworld, a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer committed to saving outdoor unstructured play, will feature Branch Out, a large play component inspired by children playing in trees, at the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Annual Conference in St. Louis (October 6-7, 2016). Now available for purchase, Branch Out incorporates a variety of elements, including nets, ropes and flex treads to encourage complex vertical climbing, crawling, hanging and relaxing at different heights.

Visitors to Playworld's booth (#2716) will have the opportunity to try Branch Out firsthand. The visually complex structure brings tree-climbing activity to the playground in a more kid-friendly way -- creating meaningful play experiences in an efficient, open layout that offers endless possibilities for post and platform playgrounds. Designed for children ages 5-12, Branch Out frees up the flow of play, encouraging play in multiple directions and levels. With Branch Out, children can observe and see play from any angle. Parents and caregivers are able to be in the middle of the action without having to climb, just by walking through the ropes.

"Branch Out integrates playground elements with tree-like features to provide children and adults with something familiar, yet different, new and exciting," said Michael Laris, vice president, Global Innovation for PlayPower, Playworld's parent company. "We specifically designed Branch Out so it could become the hub of any playground and encourage all users to conceptualize their own story as they play. We're excited to watch NRPA attendees experience it for themselves."

As trends in society change, park and recreation professionals are tasked with making sure parks remain exciting community cornerstones. Ian Proud, market research and inclusive play manager for Playworld, in conjunction with Ian McLaughlin, senior staff attorney and program director for ChangeLab Solutions, will present a workshop titled "The Future of Parks - A Recipe for Success". The session will take place on Friday, October 7 at 3 p.m. CDT. For more information, visit the NRPA website.

Additionally, Playworld is a proud sponsor the Parks Build Community project held in conjunction with NRPA's Annual Conference. This year NRPA is partnering with Great Rivers Greenway, the regional parks and trails district in the St. Louis region, and the city of Wellston, Missouri to transform a vacant lot into a lively community park, known as Trojan Park. A ribbon cutting will take place at Trojan Park, on the St. Vincent Greenway, on Saturday, October 8 at 10 a.m. CDT.

About Playworld®

Playworld, a division of PlayPower®, Inc., believes The World Needs Play®. Play is vital to everyone's health and well-being. It's something you are never too young or too old to enjoy. We develop playground environments where creativity is king, belly laughs are welcome and children make the rules. Playworld equipment is designed to unleash the transformational power of play so bodies grow stronger and imagination can take flight. For 45 years, Playworld has created innovative, inclusive and meaningful outdoor play experiences for all ages and abilities. Come play with us.

About PlayPower®, Inc.

PlayPower is a global leader in the recreation industry. The company is headquartered in North Carolina, with manufacturing facilities in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, Sweden and the United Kingdom. PlayPower brands include Miracle® Recreation, Little Tikes® Commercial, Playworld®, Soft Play®, HAGS®, EZ Dock® and USA Shade™. PlayPower's vision is To Inspire the World to Play through its mission of Creating Outstanding Play Environments for All Ages and Abilities. More information is available at www.playpower.com. PlayPower is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Company, LLC and is actively seeking add-on acquisitions.





Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3063702



Media contact:

Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm for Playworld

215-681-0770

jleckstrom@rosecomm.com



