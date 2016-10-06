Generic fosphenytoin sodium injection in stock and now available

Amneal Biosciences (www.amnealbiosciences.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (www.amneal.com), has launched its first commercial product.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161006005813/en/

Amneal Biosciences launches generic fosphenytoin sodium injection (Photo: Business Wire)

Fosphenytoin sodium injection, USP, is available in 100 mg PE* 2 mL (50 mg PE mL) strength in a 25-count pack of single-dose vials and 500 mg PE 10 mL (50 mg PE mL) strength in a 10-pack of single-dose vials. The product began shipping in August.

"We at Amneal Biosciences are very excited about the launch of our first product and its ability to address industry shortages in hospitals, clinics, and acute care facilities. Fosphenytoin, along with our other upcoming launches, is fully aligned with the strategic direction of the company," said Amneal Biosciences president Charles Lucarelli.

According to July 2016 IMS market data, annual (MAT) U.S. sales of the brand Cerebyx and its generic equivalents totaled $38 million.

Amneal Biosciences is dedicated to the commercialization of high-barrier-to-entry generic and specialty pharmaceuticals such as injectables, oncologics, anti-infectives and support care for healthcare providers and patients of all ages. The company's expertise and focus on the unique needs and logistics of this market segment ensure the same level of quality and service for healthcare institutions and professionals that Amneal delivers to its retail customers.

To view full prescribing information for fosphenytoin sodium injection, click or visit http://www.amneal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/FosphenytoinSodiumInj-PI.pdf.

*PE phenytoin sodium equivalents

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a privately-held company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is one of the largest and the fastest growing generics pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. Founded in 2002, Amneal now has more than 4,000 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe, working together to bring high quality affordable medicines worldwide. Amneal has significantly expanded its portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

All trademarks listed in this release are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161006005813/en/

Contacts:

Amneal Biosciences

John Niemi

Vice President, Sales

jniemi@amneal.com

or

Media:

Cheryl Lechok Communications, LLC

Cheryl Lechok, President

Dir: 203-961-9280

M: 203-613-1506

clechok@optonline.net