Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2016) - Austral Gold Limited (TSXV: AAM) (ASX: AGD) ('Austral' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Diego Guido to the office of Vice-President of Exploration. Austral is also pleased to provide a summary of results from preliminary greenfield exploration activities on its Amancaya property, which appear to show the property hosts an extensive, mostly covered, vein field.

Dr Guido joins Austral Gold, effective October 1, 2016, as Vice-President of Exploration. He has worked as an independent advisor to mining and exploration companies in Argentina since 2002, and from 2006 to 2016 he was Chief Technical Advisor to Argentex Mining. He is Professor of Ore Deposits at La Plata University in Buenos Aires, a post he has held since 2009. Dr Guido supervises researchers, post-doctoral, PhD, masters and undergraduate students in Argentina and New Zealand universities and has published numerous scientific articles and technical reports.

The Company has doubled the strike length of the vein field at Amancaya from approximately 20 kilometres to at least 40 kilometres of known and inferred veins. The current high grade gold and silver Mineral Resource estimate for the advanced Amancaya project is hosted on just two veins as outlined in the NI 43-101 compliant amended and restated technical report titled 'Guanaco Gold Project, Antofagasta Province, Region II, Chile', dated June 30 2016, which has been filed on the Company's SEDAR profile www.sedar.com.

"I am very happy to announce the appointment of Dr Diego Guido as Vice-President of Exploration. Dr Guido is a recognised expert in epithermal systems, in particular in the prolific Massif Deseado in Santa Cruz, Argentina, and his academic and industry experience promises to add significant depth in our ongoing exploration of precious metal epithermal projects in Latin America," stated Stabro Kasaneva, CEO of Austral Gold. "The doubling of the known veins at Amancaya and its upgrade to a vein field are direct results of the exploration program he supervised as a consultant, and we are looking forward to similar success at our other projects."

Amancaya Exploration Update

Recent exploration activities at Amancaya have consisted of geological field mapping and quartz float train delineation in areas that are partially covered in alluvial material. The geological mapping has defined post-mineralisation units that are potentially covering parts of the vein system (see Figure 1). The exploration program has identified a number of previously unidentified potential structures through quartz float lineation coincident with geophysical features identified in preliminary geophysical surveys. Inferred and known structures have increased from a strike length of approximately 20 kilometres to a total of approximately 42 kilometres. Grab sampling results from these floats have returned anomalous mineralisation, with several samples grading over 2 g/t Au (see Figure 2) and Company's website for full geochemical results: (see Table 1: Grab sample geochemistry- Amancaya).