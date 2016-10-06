

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro was trading mixed against its major counterparts in European deals on Thursday, after the account of the European Central Bank's latest meeting showed that the members of the Governing Council broadly agreed that financing conditions in the euro area would remain accommodative to underpin economic recovery and attain the price stability goal.



It was therefore seen as important to confirm the Governing Council's commitment to the monthly asset purchases of €80 billion, which were intended to run until the end of March 2017, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council saw a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim, the account of the September 7-8 meeting showed.



The Governing Council is committed to conduct the monthly asset purchases of €80 billion till the end of March 2017, or beyond, if necessary, it revealed.



The European Central Bank's current low interest rates and the use of unconventional monetary policy measures are essential to support the euro area economy and help attain the inflation target, ECB governing council Erkki Liikanen said.



'It's important to monitor potential excesses in individual segments and regions and take targeted action if necessary,' he added.



In other economic news, data from Destatis showed that German factory orders grew at a faster pace on robust domestic demand in August.



Factory orders climbed 1 percent in August from July, when it grew by revised 0.3 percent. The figure for July was revised up from 0.2 percent.



The euro showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it declined.



The euro firmed to 0.8850 against the pound, its highest since September 2011. On the upside, 0.92 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the euro. At Wednesday's close, the pair was valued at 0.8786.



Data from the Bank of England showed that British households' equity injections reached its highest level since December 2014.



Households injected GBP 12.57 billion in the second quarter versus GBP 5.09 billion in the prior quarter. This was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2014, when injection totaled GBP 12.69 billion.



The euro climbed back to 116.17 against the Japanese yen, following a decline to 115.72 at 6:00 am ET. The next possible resistance for the euro-yen may may be found around the 118.00 mark. The pair was worth 115.97 when it ended yesterday's trading.



The single currency remained firm against the Swiss franc with the pair trading at 1.0936, off its early low of 1.0911. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 1.12 level.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Switzerland's inflation remained negative in September.



Consumer prices declined 0.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.1 percent drop in August.



Meanwhile, the 19-nation currency extended decline to a 2-day low of 1.1176 against the greenback, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 1.1204. Further weakness may take the euro to a support around the 1.10 level.



Looking ahead, European Central Bank Board member Ignazio Angeloni is expected to speak at The Netherlands Days organised by De Nederlandsche Bank in Amsterdam at 10:50 am ET.



At 11:50 am ET, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins is expected to speak at the University of Quebec in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.



