To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date: 6 October 2016

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company") announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have to 5 October 2016 has previously been notified via a regulatory information service.

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary



Enquires 0131 538 6604