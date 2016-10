(PDF: http://www.credit-suisse.com/media/assets/corporate/docs/about-us/media/media-release/2016/10/x-links-multiple-etn-coupon-2016-10.pdf)

ï‚· On October 5, 2016, Credit Suisse declared coupon payments for the following ETNs:- Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSE Arca: REML)- Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: AMJL)- Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSE Arca: MLTI)ï‚· On October 6, 2016, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:- Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ: GLDI)- Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ: SLVO)ï‚· Summary coupon information is provided below.