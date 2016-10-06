

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Sargent Art announced a recall of 2.8 million units of craft paints in U.S. fearing elevated levels of harmful bacteria in certain products. The company said the exposure to contaminated paints might cause adverse health effects in immuno-compromised individuals.



The recall includes 13 types of Sargent Art paints in all colors and sizes, manufactured between May 2015 and June 2016. The types of paints recalled are Liquid Tempera Paint, Supreme Tempera Paint, Value Tempera Paint, Washable Finger Paint, Washable Glitter Paint, and Washable Tempera Paint.



These paints were sold at Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and other retail stores. It was available online at amazon.com and shopsargentart.com.



The company has provided a toll free number 1-800-827-8091 for the public to call and clarify their doubts regarding the recalled items.



Consumers have to register online and upload photographs to claim their refund. Sargent advised the consumers to dispose off the paints by pouring it down a sink drain.



Sargent said there were no reports of incidents or injuries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX