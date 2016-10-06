Optical Transceiver Market Worth 6.87 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor (SFF, SFP, QSFP, CFP, XFP, and CXP), Data Rate (1G, 10G, 40G, and 100G), Distance, Wavelength (850nm, 1310nm, and 1550nm), Application (Telecom, Data Center, and Enterprise), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the optical transceiver market is expected to be valued at USD 6.87 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2016 and 2022. The most significant factor driving the optical transceiver market is the increasing Internet penetration and data traffic. Growing demand for smartphones and other connecting devices and mainstream adoption of cloud computing are the other factors driving the growth of the optical transceiver market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 64 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Optical Transceiver Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/optical-transceiver-market-161339599.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, and QSFP28 form factors collectively hold the largest share of the optical transceiver market

The QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, and QSFP28 form factor, though expected to grow at rate less than few other transceivers, accounted for the largest share of the optical transceiver market 2016. This is mainly because these transceivers are perfect for major transceiver applications such as high-density signal transmission in data centers, high-performance computing, high-speed data processing, and VoIP, among others.

SFP+ and SFP28 form factors expected to grow at the highest rate

The SFP+ and SFP28 transceivers are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high market size of SFP+ and SFP28 transceivers in terms of volume in 2016, along with major applicability in increasing the versatility of the network used for many applications such as data centers, cloud computing, and others.

The Americas is the major consumer of the optical transceiver market

The Americas is expected to account for the largest share in 2016 of the total Optical Transceiver Market. The Americas is home to many established data centers and cloud providers companies. Also, growing demand for data communication; increased demand for communication devices such as smartphones, tablets, and VoIP equipment; growing wearable devices; and growing data center applicability made the optical transceiver market to grow exponentially in the Americas.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=161339599

The report also profiles the most promising players in the optical transceiver market. The competitive landscape of the market presents a very interesting picture where a large number of big and small players have become a force to reckon with. The key players in the optical transceiver market are Finisar Corp. (U.S.), Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Oclaro, Inc. (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), NeoPhotonics Corp. (U.S.), Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (Japan), Reflex Photonics Inc. (Canada), and Source Photonics Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Silicon Photonics Market by Component (Optical Waveguides, Optical Modulators, Photo Detectors, WDM, Lasers), Product (Transceivers, Active Optical Cables, Multiplexers, and Attenuators), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silicon-photonics-116.html

Active Optical Cable Market by Protocol (InfiniBand, Ethernet, Serial-Attached SCSI (SAS), and Others) Form Factor (QSFP, CXP, and Others), End-user Application (Data center, Consumer Electronics, and Others) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/active-optical-cable-market-138597811.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

Visit MarketsandMarkets Website: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com

