VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- International Wastewater Systems Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: IWS)(CSE: IWS.CN) (FRANKFURT: IWI) (OTC PINK: INTWF) is pleased to announce the establishment of an Advisory Board consisting of industry leaders from the renewable energy, construction and real estate sectors. Immediately, the Advisory Board will consist of Mr. Bruno Thiemann and Mr. David Hatherton.

Bruno Thielmann has played a key role in many of the largest development projects in the Greater Vancouver Area as well as the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, with 40 years' experience in multi-family, commercial and industrial land developments. As Director of Land Development at WesGroup Income Properties LP, Mr. Thielmann provided construction management and land development expertise for a wide range of projects . Mr. Thielmann has worked with numerous First Nations groups throughout his career aiding their vision of economic independence through run-of-river power projects, forestry, and aqua-culture. He currently serves as a Director for the Klahoose First Nation Development Corporation and advises the Musqueam First Nation in the development of a 22-acre site for 1.25 million square feet of mixed use residential projects.

David Hatherton has been a leader in the domestic and international geothermal, renewable, and energy efficiency industries for 25 years. Companies that Mr. Hatherton has co-founded have installed over 250,000 systems, accounting for approximately US$2.5 billion in retail sales. David was the co-founder of companies including EarthSystems/WaterFurnace Canada, WaterFurnace International (Fort Wayne, Indiana), and NextEnergy Inc. Among his many contributions to industry associations, Mr. Hatherton was the founding President of the Canadian Earth Energy Association and initiated the Ontario Hydro GSHP incentive program with 7,000+ installations. During the administration of President Clinton, Mr. Hatherton was the key industry representative providing successful congressional testimony in the launch of the US$100 million Department of Energy (DOE) - Geothermal Heat Pump Consortium's National Earth Comfort Program, part of the Clinton/Gore Climate Change Action Plan.

Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS commented: "We are very pleased to welcome David Hatherton and Bruno Thielmann to IWS's newly formed Advisory Board. Both David and Bruno are highly regarded industry experts; they provide ongoing advice and access to their vast networks to facilitate the adoption of IWS's world-leading thermal heat recovery equipment. "

