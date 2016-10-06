

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Barack Obama has warned that Hurricane Matthew is a serious storm that could have devastating effect.



Speaking after he was briefed by FEMA Administrator, Army Corps of Engineers, National Guard, as well a number of other agencies, Obama said Matthew could soon affect areas all across the southeast.



He emphasized that the storm, which has already hit Haiti with devastating effect, is going to be building strength on its way to Florida. It is anticipated that by Thursday morning, it will already begin to have significant effect in Florida, and then has the potential to strengthen and move on up the coast during the course of the day.



Obama urged everybody in the affected states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina to pay very close attention to their local officials and the broadcasts that are going to be coming through over the next several hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX