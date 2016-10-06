LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Pipelinersales Inc. today announced a partnership with Kloudless to add a Pipeliner CRM Connector to their Universal CRM API. The partnership aims to make it easy for developers to build applications that embed integrations to Pipeliner CRM. The new connector enables software developers to integrate Pipeliner CRM with Kloudless's Universal CRM API. More details about Kloudless's Pipeliner CRM Connector can be found athttps://kloudless.com/integrate/pipeliner.

"We're very excited to partner with Pipeliner CRM and add their Connector to our Universal CRM API," said Eliot Sun, CEO and Co-founder of Kloudless. "We strive to provide the most comprehensive application integration platform, which means supporting market-leading business applications like Pipeliner. This partnership will enable developers to integrate Pipeliner with significantly less effort."

The Kloudless Pipeliner CRM Connector enables many kinds of developer use cases. Independent software vendors can embed integrations to Pipeliner and many other CRM services by using a single API. Enterprise IT Developers can use the Pipeliner Connector and other Universal API products to enable point-to-point integrations using one unified API platform. Service providers can leverage unified endpoints to accelerate project timelines and build reusable assets for future engagements.

"Partnering with Kloudless continues our strategy of opening up integration with Pipeliner CRM to the widest possible audience of developers," said Nikolaus Kimla, founder and CEO of Pipelinersales. He continued, "Kloudless, with its simple, yet powerful interface shares much in common with Pipeliner's approach so the synergies were obvious to us. We are extremely delighted to begin this partnership."

Kloudless also manages maintenance tasks like ensuring that user accounts remain active once connected and handling API changes from Pipeliner CRM. Developers can focus on their software's core value proposition and spend less time managing API integrations. This build-it-and-forget-it capability extends across all Kloudless Connectors and Universal APIs.

The Pipeliner CRM Connector will also enable capabilities like:

Operations on all CRM content: Uniform object data is returned for accounts, contacts, leads, opportunities, campaigns, and tasks. In addition, all objects in Pipeliner CRM can be retrieved in the original data format. Perform a series of API requests through a single batch request for all CRM content.





Real-time and historical events: Receive notifications and retrieve events for new, modified, and deleted objects.

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM is a software system that enables salespeople and teams to understand their sales process and accelerate opportunities toward a close, while saving time and maintaining focus. Pipeliner CRM overlays organizational features atop a visual interface, creating a worktool that adapts to and grows with the organization.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and Vienna, Austria, Pipeliner CRM has offices in the UK, Sweden, Slovakia, and India. Engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at www.PipelinerCRM.com

