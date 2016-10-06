TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND - Issue of Equity

6 October 2016

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

("TFIF" or the "Company")

Issue of equity

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LSE: TFIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 2,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued today at a price of 112.43 per share (the "New Shares") under its block listing facility, raising £2,810,750 (before costs and expenses).

The New Shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital comprises 384,814,151 ordinary shares. This figure of 384,814,151 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

