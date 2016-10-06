PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Centrieva, the producer of WEAVEonline, Academic Effect, and Performance Cloud, and leading provider of assessment and accreditation solutions for schools and universities, today announced the company rebrand and name change to Weave. The company has also named Jesus Ramirez as its President and Chief Operations Officer.

Weave is a Phoenix-based company focused on helping schools and universities improve the quality of their education through intuitive measurement, planning and collaboration tools, as well as subject-matter expertise. Unlike other accreditation and assessment solutions, Weave solutions were built for educators by educators with over 50 years of combined experience in the field of assessment and accreditation. The company rebrand has culminated in the launch of the company's new website, WeaveEducation.com.

"Our decision to rebrand was inspired by our customers. We believe the new brand, Weave, properly reflects the customer experience and collaborative nature of the work our users do every day," said James Farrelly, CEO of Weave. "We are also excited to welcome Jesus as our new President. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber joining our team and his experience and leadership will be invaluable as we grow."

Jesus Ramirez joins Weave from Tallwave, where he served as VP of Product and worked directly with many high growth and early-stage technology companies. "I've had the fortunate opportunity to work with many talented teams and companies over the years, and Weave is among the best and most promising, both in terms of impact and growth," said Ramirez. "I've seen a lot of companies trying to disrupt industries out of disdain. What really drew me to Weave is the love they have for their customers and the passion and commitment they have for improving the quality of higher education."

Prior to Tallwave, Jesus also held product leadership positions at DrFirst and Zazzle. He will continue as an advisor to Tallwave and Tallwave Capital. As President and COO, Ramirez will be responsible for sales, product and operations and leading the company through its next stages of growth.

About Weave

Weave is on a mission to improve higher education.

The Phoenix-based company partners with higher education institutions and accrediting bodies to simplify the critical processes of accreditation, assessment and credential management. Built by educators for educators, Weave's products help improve faculty engagement and student learning.

Weave is proud to serve hundreds of leading institutions and programs from around the world. To learn more, please visit us http://weaveeducation.com.

