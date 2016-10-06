SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - October 06, 2016) - Propel Fuels, the top retailer of low carbon fuels in California, was recently named as a finalist for the prestigious 2016 Platts Global Energy Awards. As a finalist for the Industry Leadership Award, Propel was recognized for driving low carbon fuel volumes six-times the national average through unparalleled innovation customer experience, mobile communication and retail technology. Propel's branded network of stations has created a new consumer category in the multi-billion dollar retail fuel industry, redefining customer loyalty and breaking the stronghold of big oil brands.

"We're excited to be among the finalists for these awards, recognizing Propel's leadership in one of America's largest consumer categories," said Rob Elam, CEO of Propel Fuels. "We're transforming the industry in real time, Propel has more than twice the customer loyalty of major oil brands, and millennials are Propel's fastest growing customer segment."

Propel is a low carbon fuels pure play platform that has overcome the typical barriers impeding public access to alternatives. The company's unique business model offers established gas stations a new revenue stream by seamlessly adding the fuels with no cost to the station owner. Propel's customer base prioritizes better value, higher performance and healthier communities while exhibiting loyalty rates matching that of America's strongest brands, including Starbucks and Trader Joe's.

Propel recently published its consumer study revealing groundbreaking research into the everyday people adopting low carbon fuels in California. Published by Propel's Silicon Valley Workshop, Low Carbon Fuels in California: Motivators and Barriers to Use illustrates the surprising demographics of this user base including:

Millennials are the company's fastest growth segment.

Low carbon fuel consumers are highly diverse, representing the socioeconomic demographics of California including strong Latino, African-American and Asian demographic groups.

Consumers are extremely loyal to low-carbon fuels, choosing Propel branded fuels 90% of the time.

Because low-carbon fuels are more affordable than petroleum to mainstream populations and can run in a variety of vehicles, middle- and lower-income families, as well as young people, can afford these cleaner energy options.

As a finalist for the Industry Leadership Award, Propel is joined by Alkol Biotech, BDI -- BioEnergy International AG/Brau Union Austria, China Everbright International, Neste Corporation, Proton Power and PTT Global Chemical Public Company. Winners of the 2016 Platts Global Energy Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday, December 8 th . Platts receives more than 200 nominations each year, coming from more than 25 countries including Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Argentina, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, United Kingdom and the United States.

