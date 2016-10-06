Cloud Computing In Education Market Worth 25.36 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cloud Computing In Education Market by Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud), User Type (K-12 and Higher Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to grow from USD 8.13 Billion in 2016 to USD 25.36 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 68 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cloud Computing In Education Market - Global Forecast to 2021"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-computing-education-market-17863862.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Cloud computing solutions in the education industry allow efficient management of business processes and effective knowledge delivery to students. This results in higher student engagement, better collaboration among stakeholders, and improved student performance. The growing need for a centralized system for the management of academic processes and competition among academic institutions are the major driving forces of the Cloud Computing in Education Market.

Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) service models are expected to be the largest contributors in the global Cloud Computing in Education Market during the forecast period

SaaS and IaaS are expected to be the major contributors in the service model segment of the Cloud Computing in Education Market. These service models continue to develop as business drivers for the education industry as they enable institutes to increase their global reach and target students from every corner of the world.

Hybrid cloud and community cloud deployment models are expected to show significant adoption rate in the Cloud Computing in Education Market

Hybrid cloud is gaining traction among educational institutions as it leverages the advantage of both private and public cloud. Due to the difficulties involved in collaborations among various educational institutes and agreements on sharing resources, community cloud is the least preferred choice. Educational institutes that are aiming at collaborative learning and inter-domain R&D are mainly adopting community cloud. These cloud computing deployment models are fast becoming an attractive option for the delivery of education services.

The North American region is expected to contribute the maximum market share to the overall Cloud Computing in Education Market

The high adoption of cloud technology in North America, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, is the major reason for the growth of cloud computing in education. Furthermore, the market is in the emerging stage in the regions of Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Latin America owing to growing technological developments in the field of cloud, analytics, and the emergence of mobile technologies.

Ask for Sample Pages @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=17863862

The major vendors in the Cloud Computing in Education Market include Adobe Systems (U.S), Cisco Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), and others.

Browse Related Reports

Learning Management System Market by Application, Delivery Mode (Distance Learning and Instructor-Led Training), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), User Type (Academic and Corporate), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/learning-management-systems-market-1266.html

Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market by Hardware (IWB, Projectors, Displays, Printers), Systems (LMC, LCMS, LCDS, SRS, DMS), Technologies (Gaming, Analytics, ERP, Dashboards) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/educational-technology-ed-tech-market-1066.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets