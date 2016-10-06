Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market to Reach $22 Billion, Globally, by 2022 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "World Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market-Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014-2022," the global thin film semiconductor deposition market is expected to garner $22 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2016 to 2022.

Thin films are extensively used in applications such as DRAM, solar panels, and flexible OLED & AMOLED displays. Moreover, increase in demand for efficiency and circuit miniaturization has supplemented the growth of TFS deposition market.

Thin film deposition technology is bifurcated into three types that include, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), and others. Among all, CVD technology holds a significant revenue share in the world TFS deposition market, owing to its low manufacturing cost, comparatively easier manufacturing process, and extensive use in fastest growing photovoltaic technology. In addition, CVD technology is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 14.7%. The growth would be driven by increase in demand of microelectronic components, electronic devices, and its expanding usage in sensors for smartphones which are growing rapidly across the globe.

Among all industry verticals, electronics accounted the largest market share in overall TFS deposition market. This is mainly due to increase in demand of thin film semiconductors in PCs, smartphones, and OLED displays. Moreover, increase in demand for personal computers, electronic gadgets, and home appliances has supplemented the growth of TFS in electronics industry. However, energy & power, is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate among others owing to increase in investment by various countries and replacement of conventional silicon by thin film semiconductors on the panels.

'Escalating solar projects in developing nations, growing number of smartphones and OLED displays is expected to shoot up the demand in global thin film semiconductor deposition market. Among all the deposition technologies, CVD have innumerous competitive advantages over other technologies such as low manufacturing cost, easier process and produces thin films of enhanced quality, consecutively it holds the largest share in the market and is growing with fastest rate among others. The combined effect of all these factors is expected to foster the growth in the global thin film semiconductor deposition market,' states Rakesh Singh, Assistant Manager, Semiconductor and Electronics, Research at AMR.

Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating region in this market owing to the presence of largest electronic equipment producers and consumers in the region followed by North America and Europe. Among the Asia-Pacific countries , China is the largest market with nearly 50% revenue share of the overall Asia-Pacific market due to heavy investment by the country in solar power and electronic giants setting up manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

CVD technology would lead the market throughout the analysis period, with over 50% revenue share in 2015.

Energy is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

In 2015, IT & Telecom contributed the highest revenue share owing to extensive usage in displays and smartphone sensors.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2015 and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

Key players in the market have heavily invested in R&D activities to develop high-quality & high efficiency TFS to cater to the growth in demand of TFS across various applications. Further, TFS deposition market is fragmented, as top four leading players, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd contribute around 40% of the overall market revenue. The key strategies adopted by these leading players are product launch, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and agreement to strengthen their market position and expand their geographical presence.

