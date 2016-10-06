

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Donald Trump Campaign has condemned the Obama administration's ratification of the Paris Climate Accord, saying it is a bad deal that undermines the interests of the American people.



Following President Obama's announcement Wednesday concerning the Paris Climate Agreement, Dan Kowalski, Deputy Policy Director for the Trump-Pence Campaign, issued a statement:



According to Trump, the deal will cost the American economy trillions of dollars, impose enormous costs on American households through higher electricity prices and higher taxes, and more coal miners will be forced out of work.



The Paris climate agreement is set to enter into force next month after the European Union and Canada ratified the agreement overnight.



Trump believes this deal allows China to increase emissions for more than a dozen years, while the U.S. makes drastic cuts beginning right now. 'The President of the United States should be fighting for the best interests of American workers, not giving China another unfair, competitive advantage'. Trump challenged President Obama and Hillary Clinton to submit the climate deal for a vote to the Senate, as the Constitution requires.



The Republican nominee called on America's scientists to continue studying the scientific issues of greenhouse gas emissions, but without political agendas getting in the way.



While Clinton says that global warming is the most consequential, urgent challenge America faces as a nation, Trump believes that many other priorities are more urgent than global warming, such as defeating radical Islamic terrorism and bringing jobs back to the U.S.



