Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change

6 October 2016
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Directorate Change
The Board of Directors of Via Developments Plc announces that David John Harris has been made Director of the Company, with effect from 6 October 2016. The Board is also pleased to announce that Stephen Khan has been made Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect and, both him and John Khan are Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company.
Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the ISDX Growth Market Rules for Issuers.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA