Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change

6 October 2016

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Board of Directors of Via Developments Plc announces that David John Harris has been made Director of the Company, with effect from 6 October 2016. The Board is also pleased to announce that Stephen Khan has been made Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect and, both him and John Khan are Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the ISDX Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER: