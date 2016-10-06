sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 06.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.10.2016 | 17:32
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change

6 October 2016

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Board of Directors of Via Developments Plc announces that David John Harris has been made Director of the Company, with effect from 6 October 2016. The Board is also pleased to announce that Stephen Khan has been made Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect and, both him and John Khan are Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the ISDX Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2016 PR Newswire