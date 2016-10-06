

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massive light oil reserves have been discovered by Caelus Energy in northern Alaska area. The discovery in the Smith Bay leases between Prudhoe Bay and Barrow is expected to yield six to 10 billion barrels. The new oil reserve discovery may be the biggest in the last four decades.



Caelus expects that 30 to 40 percent of the oil can be recovered from the reserve, with a potential 200 thousand barrels of oil per day. The reserve is expected to play a key role in sustaining the Alaskan oil business over the next three to four decades, the company noted.



Alaska has been witnessing a gradual decline in its oil output to less than 500 thousand barrels per day, from its peak production of more than 2 million in 1988.



