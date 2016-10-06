NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 06, 2016) - B&H is pleased to share Sony's announcement of a flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, the a6500, and an upgrade to its high-end point-and-shoot line, the RX100 V. The RX100 Mark V's standout feature is the addition of a 315-point phase-detection AF system, which makes it the fastest-focusing camera with a 1" sensor, while the a6500 implements Sony's SteadyShot INSIDE sensor-shift image stabilization system and a touchscreen LCD. Alongside these cameras are some new accessories, including the MPK-URX100A Underwater Housing for all RX100 series cameras, and an LCS-EBG Body Case for the a6500.

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1289585-REG/sony_alpha_a6500_mirrorless_digital.html

24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor

XGA Tru-Finder 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF

3.0" 921.6k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Internal UHD 4K Video & S-Log3 Gamma

S&Q Motion in Full HD from 1-120 fps

5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC

4D FOCUS with 425 Phase-Detect Points

Up to 11 fps Shooting and ISO 51200

To begin with the pocket-sized RX100 V, there are a variety of new features, thanks to an updated 20.1MP 1" Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a Fast Hybrid AF system using 315 phase-detect points, a BIONZ X image processor, and a front-end LSI. This combination makes it the world's fastest 1"-sensor camera, boasting AF speeds of just 0.05 seconds and 24 fps continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking. The buffer has been upgraded, allowing up to 150 JPEGs to be recorded at once.

For imaging, the RX100 Mark V uses the same 24-70mm equivalent f/1.8-2.8 Zeiss lens as its predecessors, producing sharp images in a wide range of situations. It also offers 4K video shooting, and adds Fast Hybrid AF, as well as a new Photo Capture feature that will let users quickly pull 8.3MP stills from their movies. The High Frame Rate mode is able to record up to 960 fps, and can now record for twice as long as the Mark IV, dramatically expanding the capabilities and uses of this camera.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1289584-REG/sony_cyber_shot_dsc_rx100_v_digital.html

20.1 MP 1" Exmor RS BSI CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI

Internal UHD 4K Video & S-Log2 Gamma

Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* f/1.8-2.8 Lens

24-70mm (35mm Equivalent)

Fast Hybrid AF System with 315 Points

HFR Mode for Full HD Video up to 960 fps

2.36m-Dot OLED Tru-Finder Pop-Up EVF

3.0" 1.23m-Dot Multi-Angle Xtra Fine LCD

ISO 12800 and 24 fps Continuous Shooting

The camera's body remains very similar to its predecessors, including a 2.36m-dot pop-up XGA OLED electronic viewfinder, a 180-degree-tilting 1.23m-dot LCD screen, a lens control ring, and more. It also features a silent shutter mode, Anti-Distortion Shutter up to 1/32,000 of a second, a built-in ND filter, Eye AF, Wi-Fi with NFC, and the ability to connect via QR code. The MPK-URX100A Underwater Housing, also announced today, is compatible with every RX100 series camera. It is able to work at depths of 130' and offers access to every control on the camera, including the lens-control ring. The housing even comes with an adapter that permits use of the built-in flash, and it offers a 67mm filter thread.

Sony has created a new flagship APS-C E-mount mirrorless camera, the a6500. This camera refines many of the enhancements we saw with the a6300, but adds some critical features, including 5-axis SteadyShot INSIDE in-body image stabilization rated to 5 stops, and a touchscreen LCD that dramatically improves operability. The camera also incorporates the BIONZ X processor and a front-end LSI for improved image quality and speed.

The a6500 offers an 11 fps continuous shooting rate, an AF speed of just 0.05 seconds, thanks to the 425-point Fast Hybrid AF system, and an upgraded buffer that is able to record up to 307 JPEG images at once. Operation is improved due to the rear touchscreen, which adds Touch Focus for stills and movies, as well as a touchpad function that allows movement of the focus point while looking through the EVF.

Continuing Sony's hybrid camera theme, 4K shooting, similar to that of the a6300, is available, though this time we have been assured that overheating has been addressed. The 4K shooting benefits from the addition of in-body stabilization and oversampling of the entire 6K image for more detail. The a6500 also inherits the Slow & Quick Motion of the recently-released a99 II, allowing for a choice of frame rates between 1-120 fps in Full HD. Photo Capture is present too, letting users pull 8.3MP stills from their movies. Other features are still around, including S-Log3/2, zebras, Gamma Display Assist, clean HDMI out, and more.

Befitting a flagship model, it has received some body upgrades, including a shutter unit able to withstand more than 200,000 cycles, and a beefed-up grip and shutter release. A variety of other smaller features have been added to the a6500, including highlight-priority metering, location information over a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone, adjustment of the standard exposure value for each metering mode, enhanced spot metering, a redesigned menu (similar to the a99 II), and enhanced remote camera control.

A few new accessories for the a6500 are available, including a redesigned PCK-EP17 Eyepiece Cup that is more comfortable and less likely to be knocked off, and the LCS-EBG Body Case, which provides a larger grip, and features full access to all of the camera's ports, including the battery and SD card slot.

Both the a6500 and the RX100 Mark V will be available for pre-order at B&H Photo on Monday, October 10 th at 11 AM.

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1289585-REG/sony_alpha_a6500_mirrorless_digital.html

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1289584-REG/sony_cyber_shot_dsc_rx100_v_digital.html

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Sony dealer, with the most up-to-date Sony product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Latest Trending Technologies

Virtual Reality: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/360-spherical-virtual-reality-production/ci/29185/N/3705627361

Drones: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/aerial-imaging/ci/27989/N/3765401970

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as from photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers, and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/6/11G117164/Images/sony_alpha_a6500_mirrorless_digital_camera-0c85d721c5d0a7ba9eed482dff422928.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/6/11G117164/Images/Sony_DSC-RX100_v-e6a91edc4b61881488796c3d62f0d567.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/6/11G117164/Images/Sony_a6500_camera-_back-fb38e21293e29570ac89e44d112fa8f0.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/6/11G117164/Images/Sony_Rx100_5_Front_view-48d8dfcee2e5943daab97a18f7d99719.jpg

Shawn C. Steiner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/