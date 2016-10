WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Whole Foods Market (WFM) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday, with the supermarket chain jumping by 4.4 percent. Whole Foods ended the previous session at its lowest closing level in over four years.



The rebound by shares of Whole Foods comes amid unconfirmed rumors of a potential takeover bid by rival Kroger (KR).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX