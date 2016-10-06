Global $1 Billion Tangential Flow Filtration Market Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2021: Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Tangential Flow Filtration Market Product (Cassettes, Cartridges), Membrane Material (Polyethersulfone, Regenerated Cellulose), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Pore Size (Ultrafilters), Application (Bioprocess) Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

This market is projected to reach USD 1,005.0 Million by 2021 from USD 554.7 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2016-2021).



Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, growth in the adoption of single-use technologies, and advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration are the major drivers of this market. However, stringent government regulations for validation of filtration processes will restrain the growth of this market.



The tangential flow filtration market is segmented on the basis of product, membrane material, technology, pore size/MWCO, application, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into single-use systems, reusable systems, membrane filters, and filtration accessories. In this market, single-use systems form the fastest-growing segment, due to the increasing adoption of single-use devices and technologies in the bioprocessing and other applications. By technology, the market is divided into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and reverse osmosis.



Based on membrane material, the tangential flow filtration market is classified into polyethersulfone, regenerated cellulose, and other materials. The other materials segment includes polyvinylidene fluoride and ceramic materials.



The tangential flow filtration market by applications is categorized into bioprocessing, viral vectors and vaccine purification, pharmaceutical water production, and other applications. The other applications include blood-plasma fractionation and research and development. The bioprocessing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as process continuity, availability of single-use and reusable products, suitability for viscous feed solutions, and high productivity are driving the growth of this segment.



The North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Europe is accounted for the second-largest share of the market; in this region the availability of R&D funds has encouraged the tangential flow filtration growth. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market during the forecast period as it is an emerging market and it is expected that the adoption of tangential flow filtration in this region will be high.



Major players in the market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.).



