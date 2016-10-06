

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) latest flagship smartphones iPhone 7 and 7 Plus only have 'modest improvements' compared to their predecessor the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Consumer Reports says.



Consumer Reports, which is a non-profit organization that test new tech products, said the water-resistant feature in the new iPhone is the only good reason to abandon iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. Tests conducted by Consumer Reports confirmed that iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can withstand a 30-minute dunk in about 3 feet of water.



When it comes to battery life, iPhone 7 gave a mediocre 8 hours of talk time, while iPhone 7 Plus gave 13 hours. In comparison, LG G5 users get more than 17 hours and the Samsung Galaxy S7 gives 20. The S7 Edge stretched beyond 24 hours.



Consumer Reports says that 'the 12.2-megapixel main cameras on the two phones are among the best we've seen,' however, the still and video images are not significantly better than those produced by their predecessors on the 6s and 6s Plus.



Consumer Reports' testers the absence of headphone jack did not affect the audio performance of the new iPhones. The sound quality of the new Lightning EarPods appears to be no better or worse than that of the headphones that came with the 6s phones, the test result says.



