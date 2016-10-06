Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Deal Trends, Players, Financials and Forecasts Report 2010-2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Companion Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest Companion Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Companion Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Companion Diagnostics partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Companion Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Companion Diagnostics deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Companion Diagnostics agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Companion Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010
- Insight into terms included in a Companion Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
In Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Companion Diagnostics dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading Companion Diagnostics deals
Chapter 4 - Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Companion Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/82wcds/global_companion
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716