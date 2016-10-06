Global Personalized Medicine Partnering Report 2010-2016: Deals and Agreements Entered into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.
The Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2010-2016 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Personalized Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Personalized Medicine partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Personalized Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Personalized Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2010.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Personalized Medicine technologies and products.
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Personalized Medicine deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Personalized Medicine agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Personalized Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Personalized Medicine dealmakers since 2010
- Insight into terms included in a Personalized Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
In Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Personalized Medicine dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading Personalized Medicine deals
Chapter 4 - Most active Personalized Medicine dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Personalized Medicine contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Personalized Medicine dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ncf4m/global
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716