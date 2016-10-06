Global Personalized Medicine Partnering Report 2010-2016: Deals and Agreements Entered into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.

The Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2010-2016 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Personalized Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Personalized Medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Personalized Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Personalized Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Personalized Medicine technologies and products.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of Personalized Medicine deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Personalized Medicine agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Personalized Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Personalized Medicine dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Personalized Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Personalized Medicine dealmaking



Chapter 3 - Leading Personalized Medicine deals



Chapter 4 - Most active Personalized Medicine dealmakers



Chapter 5 - Personalized Medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Personalized Medicine dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



