Protective Clothing Market Worth 9.95 Billion USD by 2021

The report "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2021", Published by MarketsandMarkets, The market size was USD 7.33 Billion in 2016 and expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 9.95 Billion by 2021.

Browse 96 market data Tables and 85 Figures spread through 207 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Protective Clothing Market - Global Forecast to 2021"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protective-clothing-market-1278.html

PBI (Polybenzimidazole) type to register the highest CAGR in protective clothing market between 2016 and 2021

The protective clothing market is segmented by material type, namely, aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polyamide, PBI, UHMW polyurethane and others. PBI is expected to register the highest CAGR for protective clothing between 2016 and 2021. PBI registered highest CAGR because of its high thermal and chemical stability, which, like aramid fibers, does not burn in air. PBI has less process ability and hence is often blended with other materials to increase performance and decrease cost of the overall fabric produced. For example, PBI when blended with aramid in a two-third ratio provides an excellent fire protection.

Healthcare/Medical to be the fastest-growing end-use industries for protective clothing during the forecast period

The rising awareness about the precautions to be taken during a medical treatment increases demand for protective coating in the healthcare industry. Medical professionals face various types of hazards from chemicals, steel instruments, body fluid contaminations, and other infected particles. To prevent infection of bacteria from an affected body, protective clothing is necessary in the healthcare industry.

South America to be the fastest-growing market for protective clothing during the forecast period

Protective clothing market in South America is expected to grow at a high rate, owing to investments in various industries, such as construction & manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, firefighting, health care, mining, and military. Emerging industries in developing countries of South America are creating opportunities for the Protective Clothing Market. Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, and Chile are the major market for protective clothing.

Currently, the global protective clothing market is dominated by various market players such as 3M Company (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ansell Limited (U.S), Kimberly Clark Corp (U.S.), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (U.S.) Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), and Lakeland industries (U.S.).

