

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about his history of making insulting comments about women, arguing that the remarks were made in his role as an entertainer.



In an interview with Las Vegas' KSNV-TV, Trump was asked if he could understand the concern from parents that some of his comments could be hurtful to girls struggling with body image.



'A lot of that was done for the purpose of entertainment,' Trump said. 'There's nobody that has more respect for women than I do.'



Asked if he was trying to tone down his remarks, the former host of NBC's 'The Apprentice' said, 'It's not a question of trying, it's very easy.'



Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has repeatedly attacked Trump for his comments about women and recently launched an ad featuring soundbites from the billionaire-turned-politician.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX