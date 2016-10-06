Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Caprolactam Market in Russia: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about caprolactam market in Russia covering period of 2009-2019. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about caprolactam market in Russia covers:

manufacturers' capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-users segments

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

availability of key statistics about caprolactam market in Russia (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF CAPROLACTAM MARKET IN RUSSIA

2. CAPACITY IN RUSSIA

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2015)

3. CAPROLACTAM SUPPLY IN RUSSIA

3.1. Russia output in 2010-2015

3.2. Russia production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)

4. CAPROLACTAM MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Caprolactam manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. CAPROLACTAM DEMAND IN RUSSIA

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2010-2015)

5.2. Russia demand shares in regional market and in global market (2010-2015)

6. CAPROLACTAM TRADE IN RUSSIA

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN CAPROLACTAM MARKET to 2020

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Caprolactam output forecast to 2020

7.3. Caprolactam consumption forecast to 2020

8. SUPPLIERS IN RUSSIA

9. CAPROLACTAM END-USERS IN RUSSIA

