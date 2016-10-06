Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Propylene Oxide Market in Russia: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about propylene oxide market in Russia covering period of 2009-2019. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about propylene oxide market in Russia covers:

manufacturers capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-users segments

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

availability of key statistics about propylene oxide market in Russia (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF PROPYLENE OXIDE MARKET IN RUSSIA

2. CAPACITY IN RUSSIA

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2015)

3. PROPYLENE OXIDE SUPPLY IN RUSSIA

3.1. Russia output in 2010-2015

3.2. Russia production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)

4. PROPYLENE OXIDE MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Propylene Oxide manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. PROPYLENE OXIDE DEMAND IN RUSSIA

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2010-2015)

5.2. Russia demand shares in regional market and in global market (2010-2015)

6. PROPYLENE OXIDE TRADE IN RUSSIA

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN PROPYLENE OXIDE MARKET to 2020

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Propylene Oxide output forecast to 2020

7.3. Propylene Oxide consumption forecast to 2020

8. SUPPLIERS IN RUSSIA

9. PROPYLENE OXIDE END-USERS IN RUSSIA

