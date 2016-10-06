

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since June, rising back above $50 a barrel as Hurricane Matthew threatened to interrupt supplies from the southeast.



Other factors driving oil prices higher include OPEC's recent deal to curb production and falling U.S. oil inventories.



Nov. WTI oil gained 61 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $50.44/bbl.



Crude oil inventories fell 3.0 million barrels in the week to September 30, while analysts expected a significant build.



Gasoline stocks rose 222,000 barrels, slightly lower than forecast.



Markets are looking ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs report and next week's informal meeting between OPEC and Russia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX