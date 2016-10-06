Technavio's latest report on the globalindustrial evaporators marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The US EPA's recently introduced Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELGs) that govern the wastewater discharge from power plants has compelled manufacturers to opt for new technologies to reduce or eliminate the release of toxic metals and other pollutants from flue gas desulfurization (FGD) in power plants. For instance, GE is supplying its advanced wastewater treatment equipment as an upgrade to the Indianapolis Power and Light Company's Petersburg generating station to treat FGD.

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial evaporators marketaccording to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Growing adoption of mechanical vapor compression evaporators in oil sands industry

E-beam evaporator systems

The new US EPA guidelines have made the reduction or elimination of toxic effluent components and other pollutants entering the surface waters from thermal power plants mandatory. The new rules are specifically meant to address the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) waste water that originates from coal-fired power plants. Identification of chemical precipitates, followed by biological treatment is now considered to be the most appropriate technology present that can be used to treat and discharge the waste from power plants. When it comes to new facilities, evaporation/pozzolanic technologies are considered to be ideal.

"Prominent vendors like GE have come up with a new evaporation/solidification technology that significantly aids in the reduction of energy costs, sludge handling, and chemical additions. Moreover, it serves the ultimate purpose of reducing the long-term detrimental effects that the discharge of FGD purge water and other toxic liquids from power plants have on the environment," according to Gaurav.

Growing adoption of mechanical vapor compression evaporators in oil sands industry

The water treatment procedure currently used to extract crude oil and bitumen from oil sands is expensive and challenging. Mechanical vapor compression (MVC) evaporators form a critical component; they comprise an intricate network of pipes that are used to process heavy oil and the associated sludge, but these systems require recurrent chemical cleaning to remove scaling and other unwanted materials that have accumulated. They also use hundreds of thousands of gallons of water that cannot be recycled and reused. Moreover, processing plants need to be shut down for days to wash the evaporator, affecting oil production.

A Canada-Israel based R&D team aims to address these problems and has developed a more effective and sustainable water treatment and cleansing process, especially for oil sands producers.

The researchers, in association with companies like IDE Technologies and Clean Harbors, carried out a bench-scale pilot program at an Alberta Innovates Technology Futures' facility in Edmonton, Canada in 2015, and achieved outstanding efficiency at the initial stage of development.

E-beam evaporator systems

E-beam evaporation is a physical vapor deposition process whereby an intense, electron beam is produced from a filament and is directed via electric and magnetic fields to strike the source material (e.g. gold pellets), vaporizing it within the vacuum environment. At some point during the process, the surface atoms of the source material will have adequate energy to leave the surface and start traversing the vacuum chamber, at thermal energy (less than 1 eV). It can be used to coat a substrate placed above the evaporating material. Average working distances are 300 mm to 1 meter.

The semiconductor industry widely uses this equipment in the manufacturing process. This has compelled evaporator manufacturers to develop these advanced e-beam evaporators.

The top vendors are as follows:

ENCON Evaporators

GE

KMU LOFT

Technoforce Solutions

Thermal Kinetics

