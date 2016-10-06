HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - October 06, 2016) - Christian Brothers Automotive is celebrating 20 years of franchising in the auto repair industry. Their Nice Difference shines through in every aspect of the experience for the over 500,000 guests that visit one of the more than 150 Christian Brothers locations every year.

Founder and CEO Mark Carr's Christian faith inspired him to make sure Christian Brothers Automotive was different. Everything in the shops, from the immaculate lobbies and repair bays to the highly trained technicians to the courtesy shuttle, is geared toward making the auto repair experience better for guests.

Like any good business, Christian Brothers is centered around people. Franchise owners, their employees and guests are the reasons for 20 years of franchising success.

The secret to success

Outstanding service is Christian Brothers' secret; it makes guests happy, and happy guests come back again and again. They spread the word throughout the community about the great experiences they have.

Christian Brothers has been blessed with steady, focused growth that has led to more than 150 locations across the country. More than 200 families have lived the American dream by owning their own businesses and sharing that success by employing more than 1000 people nationwide.

Building the future every day

Not only has the company grown far beyond its humble beginnings, it has also never closed a single location. The business model ensures that franchise owners have the support and resources they need to thrive in this business, even if they've never worked a day in the auto industry before.

In fact, few of the owners come from the automotive industry, which helps them bring an outside perspective, just like Carr had when he founded the company. Franchisees enter into the business with backgrounds in business and management and Christian Brothers offers the extensive training and support new owners need to run the business.

Beyond the initial training, there's ongoing support with anything a franchisee might need, from accounting assistance to HR support. The corporate team can even connect with technicians to remotely troubleshoot issues with cars.

A pipeline for continued success

Each franchise owner creates a great workplace for their highly trained technicians. Except for a few Saturdays when a location first opens, each Christian Brothers is open only from Monday through Friday, giving employees and owners some much-needed rest on the weekends to spend with family and friends.

On top of that, franchise owners are committed to providing a true career and industry-leading work environments for employees. Initiatives like the Future Franchise Academy attract the best and brightest while creating a long-term talent pipeline that leads employees to become managers or even own franchises, ensuring continued success for years to come.

Founded in Houston in 1982 and franchising since 1996, Christian Brothers Automotive operates based on a core philosophy of honesty, integrity, reliability and exceptional service. The company provides full-service automotive repair for all domestic and foreign vehicles, and provides a pleasant, professional and clean automotive service experience every time.

To learn more about Christian Brothers Automotive's growth, as well as the stories of franchisees, visit www.christianbrothersfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/6/11G117210/Images/CBAhood-3c0a03b7492fbe9bb0077b5b916780f9.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/6/11G117210/Images/service-desk-baby-908ab4423a948cc1939423cccd31dee8.jpg

Kendall Troncoso

Christian Brothers Automotive

kendall.troncoso@cbac.com

(855)866-9222