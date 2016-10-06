

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, biotechnology stocks continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday.



The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is down by 3.1 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in a month earlier in the day.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) led the biotech sector lower after the biopharmaceutical company decided to discontinue development of revusiran to treat a genetic condition that can cause heart failure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX