DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.: DASAN Zhone Solutions to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Oakland, Calif. - October 6, 2016 - DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (http://www.zhone.com/) (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, today announced that the company will report its third quarter 2016 financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, after the close of regular market trading.

DASAN Zhone Solutions will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss further details of its third quarter 2016 results at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. This call is open to the public by dialing +1 (888) 306-9369 for U.S. callers, and +1 (503) 406-4059 for international callers, and then providing passcode 95210950. The audio webcast will be simultaneously available on the Investor Relations section of DASAN Zhone Solution's website at http://www.zhone.com/investors/ (http://www.zhone.com/investors/).



A recording of the conference call will be available after the original call by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 for U.S. callers, and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and then providing passcode 95210950. An audio webcast recording will also be available online at http://www.zhone.com/investors/ (http://www.zhone.com/investors/) for approximately one week following the original call.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a global leader in broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions in five major product areas including broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN (POL) and software defined networks (SDN). More than 750 of the world's most innovative network operators, service providers and enterprises turn to DASAN Zhone Solutions for fiber access transformation. The IP Zhone is the only solution that enables service providers to build the network of the future today, supporting end-to-end voice, data, entertainment, social media, business, mobile backhaul and mobility service. DASAN Zhone Solutions is committed to building the fastest and highest quality All IP Multi-Service solution for its customers. DASAN Zhone is headquartered in Oakland, California.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo, and all DASAN Zhone Solutions product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.





