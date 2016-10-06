Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Burner Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global industrial burner market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2016-2020.

One of the major trends for market growth is the use of renewable fuel oil. With the rising threats of emissions and climate change increasing, companies involved in burner technology are developing low-emission oils known as renewable fuel oils (RFOs). RFOs are a carbon-rich liquid fuel derived from biomass that are an ideal replacement for fuel oil in a boiler for heating applications. RFO can be delivered, stored, and pumped to a heating boiler like petroleum fuel oil.

According to the report, emergence of burner management systems will be a major key driver for market growth. A burner management system's main task is to protect boilers from exploding as it guarantees a safe, methodical operating sequence in the start-up and shutdown of fuel fire equipment and to diminish the possibility of errors significantly by following the sequential and secure operating procedure. The emergence of smart systems such as the BMS ensures the safety and security of the equipment as well as that of personnel.

Further, the report states that one of the major challenges for market growth will be the involvement of troublesome retrofitting.

Key vendors:

Andritz

Foster Wheeler

Limpsfield

Maxon

MHPS

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

