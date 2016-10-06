SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the largest gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, last night announced the winners of its 2016 Innovation Awards and 2016 Champion Awards at the fourth annual ESNA Conference and Expo.

The Energy Storage Innovation Awards were presented to three energy storage projects that demonstrated excellence and impact in one of three categories: Centralized Storage, Distributed Storage, and Mobility. Winners were recognized for their impact on the energy storage ecosystem, services supplied to customers and the grid, unique technology solutions, financing, or partnerships.

ESNA 2016 Innovation Award Winners:

Centralized Storage: The Village of Minster Energy Storage Project

Distributed Storage: PowerHouse - 20-home energy storage pilot

Mobility: EVgo & UCSD Second-life Energy Storage + Level 3 EV Charging

The Champion Awards recognize individuals from the utility and policy sectors who have demonstrated leadership in advancing the role of energy storage to achieve a cleaner, more reliable, and secure electric power grid.

ESNA 2016 Champion Award Winners:

Utility Champions

Josh Gerber, Manager of Advanced Technology Integration, San Diego Gas & Electric

Brad Rockwell, Power Supply Manager, Kaua'i Island Utility Cooperative

Neetika Sathe, Vice President, PowerStream Inc.

Policy Champion

President Michael J. Picker, California Public Utilities Commission

"The individuals and organizations who received this year's ESNA Awards have each played a key role in advancing energy storage through impactful programs, projects, technologies or policies," said Janice Lin, Energy Storage North America Conference Chair. "Their work is transforming the energy storage ecosystem by opening up brand new markets and solving real-world problems for customers and the grid. The strength of our nominees was unmatched in 2016, reflecting the continued growth and maturation of our industry."

Next year's Energy Storage North America will take place August 8-10, 2017, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.





