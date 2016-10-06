Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Scar - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" report to their offering.
Scar pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 24 molecules, out of which approximately 21 molecules are developed by Companies and the remaining by Universities/Institutes. Our latest report Scar Pipeline Review, H2 2016, outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Scars, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
A scar is a permanent patch of skin that grows over a wound. Scars occur at the site of tissue damage and appear as firm red-to-purple fibrous tissue that over time usually becomes flatter and lighter in color. The molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 1, 15 and 1, respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2 and 1 molecules, respectively.
Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Scars and features dormant and discontinued projects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Scars Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Pipeline Products for Scars Overview
- Pipeline Products for Scars Comparative Analysis
- Scars Therapeutics under Development by Companies
- Scars Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes
- Scars Products Glance
- Late-Stage Products
- Clinical-Stage Products
- Early-Stage Products
- Scars Products under Development by Companies
- Scars Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes
- Scars Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- 3M Drug Delivery Systems
- Albireo AB
- Altacor Limited
- Beech Tree Labs, Inc.
- Clanotech AB
- Escape Therapeutics, Inc.
- FirstString Research, Inc.
- LegoChem Biosciences, Inc.
- Moerae Matrix, Inc.
- Promore Pharma
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- VBS Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bxd5bx/scar_pipeline.
