Scar pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 24 molecules, out of which approximately 21 molecules are developed by Companies and the remaining by Universities/Institutes. Our latest report Scar Pipeline Review, H2 2016, outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Scars, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

A scar is a permanent patch of skin that grows over a wound. Scars occur at the site of tissue damage and appear as firm red-to-purple fibrous tissue that over time usually becomes flatter and lighter in color. The molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 1, 15 and 1, respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Scars and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Scars Overview Therapeutics Development Pipeline Products for Scars Overview Pipeline Products for Scars Comparative Analysis Scars Therapeutics under Development by Companies Scars Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes Scars Products Glance Late-Stage Products Clinical-Stage Products Early-Stage Products Scars Products under Development by Companies Scars Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes Scars Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

3M Drug Delivery Systems

Albireo AB

Altacor Limited

Beech Tree Labs, Inc.

Clanotech AB

Escape Therapeutics, Inc.

FirstString Research, Inc.

LegoChem Biosciences, Inc.

Moerae Matrix, Inc.

Promore Pharma

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation

VBS Pharmaceuticals

