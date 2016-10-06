NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 06, 2016) - Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and Commongood Careers, a mission-driven executive search firm, have opened the recruitment period for the second year of LeaderLink. Piloted in 2015, LeaderLink prepares talented senior-level finance professionals for full-time leadership positions at nonprofits. The application period closes December 16, 2016 and the program will run from March to May, 2017.

Throughout the country, the nonprofit sector is growing. Currently, it employs approximately 10 percent of the country's workforce and makes up 5.5 percent of the GDP.[1] In New York City alone, more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations have annual budgets over one million dollars; more than 1,000 nonprofits have budgets over 10 million dollars.[2] However, for continued growth and effectiveness of the sector, organizations require sophisticated finance and accounting functions. Through its work with over 200 of the most effective nonprofits in New York City, Robin Hood identified a need for experienced finance professionals to enter the industry and developed LeaderLink in partnership with Commongood Careers in 2015.

"The success of the LeaderLink pilot, which placed the bulk of participants in finance roles at nonprofits, is indicative of the critical need," said Deborah Sakellarios, a senior management consultant at Robin Hood. "We're excited to be continuing the program and make a contribution to help our city's nonprofits serve New Yorkers in need more effectively."

LeaderLink is a 12 week program program that trains financial management professionals with at least 10 years of experience to join the nonprofit sector. Participants receive:

Preparation and Networking: LeaderLink trains participants in nonprofit, finance, accounting, reporting and board governance. Participants also learn about the day-to-day operation of nonprofits through visits to top nonprofits.

Job Search Support: Throughout the program, participants learn job search best practices particular to the nonprofit sector. Additionally, program leaders conduct 1:1 practice interviews and provide feedback.

Mentoring: Prior to the program, participants are paired with nonprofit finance leaders who have previous for profit experience themselves. They serve as mentors for at least one year.

Alumni Support: After the program, regularly scheduled activities provide ongoing support to LeaderLink alumni.

"Commongood Careers is committed to ensuring that high-impact nonprofits nationwide have access to outstanding talent," said Cassie Scarano, CEO and co-founder of Commongood Careers. "In partnership with Robin Hood, we are proud to expand LeaderLink to help exceptional professionals transition to nonprofit leadership roles."

"Before the LeaderLink program started, I had limited success in getting interviews for nonprofit positions where I felt that my experience would be a good fit," said Allen Smith, a former LeaderLink participant and current Director of Finance and Operations at ScriptEd. "The program gave me much better insight into the nonprofit sector. Thanks to LeaderLink, I was able to land at ScriptEd, which equips students in under-resourced schools with the coding skills and professional experiences in the tech industry."

Applicants will be notified of a decision by January 31, 2017. For more information on LeaderLink, application instructions and eligibility criteria, visit http://commongoodcareers.org/leaderlink.

About Robin Hood

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, finds, funds and creates over 200 of the most effective programs, to help 1.8 million New Yorkers learn and earn their way out of poverty. Because our board of directors underwrites all operating costs, 100% of your donation goes directly to organizations helping New Yorkers in need.

www.robinhood.org Facebook: facebook.com/robinhood Twitter: @robinhoodnyc

About Commongood Careers

Commongood Careers is a mission-driven search firm that is committed to social impact, and whose purpose is to support the hiring needs of organizations that are dedicated to tackling today's most pressing social problems. Based on experience leading over 750 searches for more than 250 nonprofit organizations and providing career advising services to almost 300 individuals seeking employment at top nonprofits, Commongood Careers brings deep experience in recruitment, selection, and job search support, as well as knowledge of nonprofit organizational culture, management, job search best practices, and an extensive network of both nonprofit clients and talent.

