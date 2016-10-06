Impact protection developed to provide perfect compatibility for the first Google phone

Tech21, the leader in impact protection for mobile devices, today announced the availability of its protective cases for Google's all-new flagship devices, the Pixel and the Pixel XL. The new cases feature tech21's scientifically proven, impact-absorbing material, FlexShock™, delivering thinner, lighter and more stylish impact protection than ever before.

In celebration of the launch, tech21's Evo Check case has been designed to work harmoniously with the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL, with the latest science and ingenious design for unbeatable performance.

Evo Check More protection. More personality. Featuring a unique checkered pattern in two vibrant colours, Evo Check offers advanced impact protection from drops up to 2 metres. Ultra thin and lightweight, Evo Check is up to 30 percent slimmer and 60 percent lighter than other cases offering similar levels of protection. The flexible, geometric structures of tech21's FlexShock™ material allow Evo Check to be shaped around the contours of the device to further enhance aesthetics and usability, while absorbing, dissipating and repelling impact shock.

"Google's new smartphones have been highly anticipated and mark a significant shift for the company that we are eager to support," said Jason Roberts, CEO of tech21. "We have a deep commitment to both our partners and customers, knowing they place their trust in our products to keep their smartphones safe which is why we put all of our cases through a rigorous testing program to deliver the best impact protection on the market."

Evo Check in Clear/White and Smokey/Black for the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL will be available in Australia at Telstra, JB Hi-Fi, and online at tech21.com beginning October 18. Click here to download the images.

https://www.tech21.com/en_au/evo-check-case-for-google-pixel

About tech21

Since 2005, tech21 has been developing the most advanced, scientifically proven cases and screen shields for mobile, tablet and laptop devices worldwide. tech21 combines science, engineering and British design to create products that address three core consumer benefits: style, protection and performance. As the brand evolves to continue meeting the needs of its consumers, tech21 has developed the most advanced impact protection material on the market FlexShock™. The ultra-thin and lightweight material absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops up to 4 metres. In addition tech21 puts all its products through a rigorous testing program, and in an industry first has partnered with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to develop its testing methodology. This ensures that the tests tech21 products have to pass are overseen by independent experts. Tech21 is the number one case brand in the UK. For more information, visit http://www.tech21.com/en_au.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161006005491/en/

Contacts:

tech21/Poem

Jim Barker, 0418 163 770

jim@poemgroup.com.au