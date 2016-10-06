BACHELOR GULCH, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- At The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, ski season is a time for friends, family and plenty of powder. From mornings spent on the slopes, to evenings filled with s'mores and stories, this luxury mountain destination provides the perfect backdrop for unforgettable winter memories. And it all begins with a stay in one of the resort's beautifully designed premium rooms or suites where mountain living is synonymous with luxury.

Nestled into Beaver Creek Mountain, the resort's premium accommodations feature spacious layouts ranging in size from 450 to 2,000 square feet for a home-away-from-home experience that also offers all the benefits of a resort vacation.

Yet it is what guests find inside each of these rooms, suites and residences that truly distinguishes them from other luxury resorts and home rentals in Colorado. From marble bathrooms to full kitchens, thoughtful design is the hallmark of every space. Features include:

Club Access Guest Rooms

Breathtaking mountain and valley views

Custom-designed millwork and wood doors

42-inch LED televisions

400-threadcount Italian linens

Marble bathrooms

Access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge

Suites

All of the above plus separate living rooms

In-room fireplaces and/or private balconies

Residences

All of the above plus full kitchens with built-in appliances

Separate dining rooms

Custom furnishings

Hardwood flooring

The Three Bedroom Penthouse Residences, which unfold over 2,000 square feet, enhance the luxury experience even further with sumptuous amenities like chef-style kitchens, 50-inch Bang & Olufsen televisions, Jacuzzi tubs and dedicated kids' suites with built-in bunkbeds. Handsome wood accents, majestic stone fireplaces and comfortable furnishings arranged with conversation in mind help create spaces that remain unrivaled among Beaver Creek Mountain resorts.

Beyond the guest rooms, visitors to the resort enjoy all the benefits of Ritz-Carlton service. Ski-in, ski-out access on Beaver Creek Mountain along with the resort's acclaimed, 21,000-square-foot spa create an atmosphere of relaxation that has earned the resort accolades from industry experts and visitors alike.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch also satisfies appetites at its four restaurants and lounges. In addition, The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, which is for the exclusive use of guests booking premium rooms, offers daily culinary and beverage presentations and quiet spaces where guests can work or relax while drinking in spectacular views.

While relaxing in the Club Lounge, guests can also check in with the dedicated concierge to craft a customized Beaver Creek vacation. Experiences like dog-sledding tours and hot air balloon rides are just a few of the unforgettable memories waiting to be made at this exceptional destination.

