

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chobani, the company that makes Greek Yogurt brand, announced it will offer six weeks of 100 percent paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers.



Both hourly and salaried employees will be eligible for the new parental leave policy, the company said. The program extends to both mothers and fathers for the birth, adoption or placement of a foster child into the home. It will begin next year.



Many companies in the US offer fewer weeks of paid parental leave to its hourly workers than its salaried employees, according to reports



'As a founder and a new father, my son opened my eyes to the fact that the vast majority of workers in this country don't have access to paid family leave when they have a new child,' said Hamdi Ulukaya, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chobani. 'That's especially true when it comes to manufacturing and that needs to change in this country and Chobani needed to be part of that change.'



