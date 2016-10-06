WALNUT CREEK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC), a leading document solutions provider to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time) to discuss results for the company's 2016 third quarter.

A news release announcing the company's results will be disseminated on November 2, 2016, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial 800-946-0744. International callers may join the conference by dialing 719-457-2731. The conference ID number is 1916977. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com.

The webcast of the call will be available at www.e-arc.com for approximately 90 days following the call's conclusion. A telephone replay of the call also will be available for five days after the call's conclusion. To access the replay, please 888-203-1112 and register with conference ID number 1916977.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC Document Solutions distributes documents and information to facilitate communication for design and construction professionals, real estate managers and developers, facilities owners, and a variety of similar disciplines. The company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve information access and control, and communicate faster, easier and better.

CONTACT:



David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & IR

+1-925-949-5114



