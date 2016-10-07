sprite-preloader
Freitag, 07.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,502  Euro		+0,029
+1,97 %
WKN: A1H5DW ISIN: CA70706P1045 Ticker-Symbol: P8K 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,489
1,533
06.10.
1,492
1,53
06.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION1,502+1,97 %