

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday see September results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The index score in August was 46.6, beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Japan will release August figures for labor cash earnings, as well as preliminary results for the leading and coincident indexes.



Labor cash earnings are tipped to add 0.4 percent on year after gaining 1.4 percent in July. The leading index is expected to show a score of 101.6, up from 100.0, while the coincident is expected to ease to 111.8 from 112.1.



Malaysia will release August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth 57.9 billion ringgit and exports were at 59.9 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 1.90 billion ringgit.



South Korea will see unemployment figures for September; in August, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed all week for the National Day holiday, and will re-open on Monday.



