TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) (FRANKFURT: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sven Rohmann, will present a corporate overview at the Bio Investor Forum on Wednesday, October 19th, at 10:00 AM (Pacific) in conference room Elizabethan B at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

During the presentation, the Company will provide updates on the development of its novel immuno-oncology drugs in its pipeline. A final copy of the presentation will be made available on the company's website on the day of presentation.

About L-DOS47

L-DOS47 is Helix's first immunoconjugate-based drug candidate in development is based on Helix's novel DOS47 technology platform which the Company believes alters the tumor microenvironment from acidic to alkaline. The Company believes L-DOS47 represents an innovative approach in modifying the microenvironmental conditions of cancer cells which the Company also believes serves as a general defense against cancer drugs and immunotherapies. Breaking the tumor defense by changing the tumor micro environment from acidic to alkaline represents one of the forgotten hallmarks of cancer. L-DOS47 is intended to offer an innovative approach to the first-line treatment of inoperable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"). L-DOS47 is currently being evaluated in two clinical studies, one in the United States ("LDOS001") and the other in Poland ("LDOS002").

About LDOS001

LDOS001 is a Phase I, open label, dose escalation study being conducted in the United States at three centers; The University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center; and University Hospitals Case Medical Center. The primary objective of the study is to determine the safety and tolerability of L-DOS47 in combination treatment with pemetrexed/carboplatin. The study will also evaluate the potential clinical benefit of L-DOS47 with this combination. Other exploratory objectives include the evaluation of the L-DOS47 pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity.

About LDOS002

LDOS002 is an open-label Phase I/II clinical study being conducted in Poland to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of ascending doses of L-DOS47, initially as a monotherapy, in patients with inoperable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic, non-squamous, stage IIIb/IV NSCLC.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, those relating to the potential of Helix's DOS47 platform and specifically L-DOS47, which may be identified by words including, without limitation, "believes", "will", "may", "anticipated", "intended" and other similar expressions, are intended to provide information about management's current plans and expectations.

Although Helix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated and no assurance can be given that these expectations will be realized, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those described in Helix's most recent Annual Report, including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", filed under Helix's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (together, the "Helix Risk Factors"). Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that the Helix Risk Factors will not cause Helix's actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements qualify all such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Helix's management on the date of this news release, and Helix does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:



Helix BioPharma Corp.

21 St. Clair Avenue East, Suite 1100

Toronto, Ontario, M4T 1L9

Tel: 416 925-3232

Email: ir@helixbiopharma.com

Web: www.helixbiopharma.com



